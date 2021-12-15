Pay It Forward: Clinton man keeps Christmas toy drive running strong for families

Scott Stubblefield is making Christmas a little brighter for thousands of kids in Clinton County through the 'Scott for Tots' toy drive.

CLINTON, Iowa — One area man is stepping up to fill a need in his community during this time of the year.

Scott Stubblefield, pay it forward nominee, is making Christmas a little brighter for thousands of kids in Clinton County.

"I try to do what I can for the community," Stubblefield said.

He started the 'Scott for Tots' toy drive in 2018 after Toys for Tots was discontinued in the Clinton-area.

"He just took it on when Toys for Tots left Clinton," pay it forward nominator Sandra Flota said. "He didn't have to ask anybody."

He is filling a need that will warm children's hearts on Christmas morning.

"I feel like, if you don't do for others when you can, then nobody's going to help you when you need it," Stubblefield said.

"He puts in a lot of time himself," Clinton Ginsbach at Billion Automotive said.

Stubblefield said the program typically serves around 1,000 children every year.

"The need unfortunately in the county is high," Stubblefield said. "If in a perfect world we wouldn't have to do this."

Despite the challenge, Stubblefield works with the community to make sure gifts add up every year.

"He's a very giving, caring person," Flota said.

"Sandra, thank you so much for nominating Scott for pay it forward," Travis Kershaw with Ascentra Credit Union said. "The work that he's done over the past four years is incredible and it's so very important this time of the year. He's a man truly indicative of the listening, caring and doing what's right philosophy that we believe in at Ascentra Credit Union. That's why all of us at Ascentra are excited to give you $300, so that you can pay it forward to him."

"Scott, on behalf of WQAD and Ascentra Credit Union, I would like to pay it forward to you for all the work you do," Flota said to Stubblefield.

"That's awesome," Stubblefield said. "Well, thank you. Well, thank you."

The program sets up several locations to drop off donations throughout the Clinton County weeks leading up to Christmas.

"As it grows, hopefully we can expand what we do with it, not just during the holidays but throughout the year," Ginsbach said.

The deadline to drop off toys has ended, but to contact the service center to receive items where the toys are distributed, call 563-243-7787 or email ccrsvpdirector@gmail.com. The Holiday Network, social service agency, under the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, oversees the toy distribution.