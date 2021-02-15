One dead, another hospitalized after house fire in Galesburg early Sunday morning

Galesburg fire battled flames at a home in the 200 block of Pine Street in sub-zero temperatures Feb. 14. One person died and another was airlifted to a hospital.

GALESBURG, Ill. — One person is dead and another is severely injured after a house fire in Galesburg early Sunday morning.

The Galesburg Fire Department battled flames at a home in the 200 block of Pine Street in sub-zero temperatures around 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2021.

The house was already completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

Galesburg fire confirmed one person died in the flames. Another person inside the house was able to escape and was airlifted to OSF Hospital.

Battalion Chief David Farrell called for extra manpower as firefighters as per operation guidelines.

The city said the home was condemned.