Nestle Purina announces $110 million investment in Clinton factory

CLINTON, Iowa — Just months after completing a $156 million factory expansion, Clinton's Nestle Purina PetCare factory will receive an additional $110 million investment, according to a news release.

The $110 million will be used to add a planned expansion for automated warehousing technology in the Clinton factory. The investment will also create 15 new jobs.

Purina's Clinton factory produces numerous dry pet food and snacks. The latest project includes the completion of a 90,000-square-foot building.

“Nestle Purina PetCare Company’s continued investment in the Greater Clinton Region is proof that our area boasts a business-friendly environment with the infrastructure and resources necessary to be successful,” said Andy Sokolovich, resident & CEO of Grow Clinton. “The company hosts a positive culture focused on the wellbeing of its team, our community, and the manufacturing of quality petfood. I am privileged to have the opportunity to work with their staff, supporting yet another milestone for the Clinton facility.”

Purina employs around 1,370 people in Iowa. The company also has factories in Davenport and Fort Dodge.