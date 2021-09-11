Nahant Marsh removing 30 acres of timber as part of ecological restoration project

Trees in the area are experiencing a massive die-off due to effects from the 2019 floods.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nearly 30 acres of timber will be logged in hopes to restore a part of Nahant Marsh that is still feeling the effects of the 2019 floods.

The plans are part of an ecological restoration project in an area that is experiencing a massive tree die-off.

This particular patch of woods is mainly dominated by three different species of trees: cottonwood, silver maple, and green ash.

Nahant Marsh Director Brian Ritter says the area has a low diversity which is a big problem for the rest of the ecosystem that relies on a healthy trees to survive.

"Emerald ash borer has killed nearly all the ash, and many of the silver maple and cottonwoods are dying as a result of the 2019 floods," Ritter said. "The lack of tree diversity provides little food for wildlife."

Nahant says all logged timber will be sold and proceeds from timber sales will help pay for over 1,000 new trees that will be planted in the area.

The freshly-planted trees will include: a diverse mix of oaks, hickories, pecan, Kentucky coffeetree, sycamore, and several other species.

In the case of any future floods, Ritter says the new arrangements will be better equipped to sustain life in the ecosystem.

"The area is incredibly flat and by creating a topography, we will be able to plant a wider variety of trees," Ritter said. "The ridges will allow the trees to survive high-water events, and the shallow pools will serve as habitats for frogs, fish, and turtles."