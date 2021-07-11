Late night fire damages Bettendorf home

Officials say that a Bettendorf home sustained lots of damage in a fire late Saturday night.

The fire reportedly broke out at about 11 p.m. on November 6 at a home in the 6000 block of Eagle Ridge Road.

Multiple crews from surrounding areas, including Davenport, Rock Island Arsenal, and Riverdale, responded to the scene to assist after smoke was seen coming out of the attic.

According to Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek, there was significant damage to the building, and first responders remained on scene investigating for several hours after the blaze was put out.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the fire.