Muscatine's Musser Park playground remaining closed through June 20

Construction work in the area is keeping the park closed for safety through mid-June, and officials recommended going to Franklin School or Sunset Park instead.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — With continued construction and renovations and two parks in Muscatine, officials are recommending other places to take their takes for outdoor fun.

In a Tuesday, June 7 press release and Facebook post, the City of Muscatine announced that Musser Park's playground will continue to be closed through June 20 due to the ongoing Southend Improvement Project construction.

The working contractor and city staff said that the continued closure is necessary for the safety of residents and workers due to the playground's proximity to the construction area.

Current work being done entails a trail extension from the levee to Oregon Street and ancillary sidewalks. While the job is expected to be completed later next week, the schedule is weather-dependent, which could push the opening further into the end of June.

Other work at the park includes the removal of the old shelter building to clear the area for a new concrete pad and shelter, which is expected to be complete later this summer, and the installation of the new playground, which is expected for the fall, but could be pushed back due to potential supply chain issues.

Alongside the Musser Park construction, work also continues on major renovations at Taylor Park including a pickleball court, a splash pad, a restroom facility and the paving of the parking area.