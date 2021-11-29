x
And then there were three: Muscatine Art Center narrows down roundabout design candidates

The art center's contest will feature a public display in the roundabout at Mulberry Avenue and Second Street.
Credit: Muscatine Art Center

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A year-long contest hosted by Muscatine Art Center has been narrowed down to three candidates.

A unique design will be displayed as public art in the roundabout at Mulberry Avenue and Second Street.

In 2020, the Muscatine Public Art Advisory Commission received interest from 17 artists from Iowa and throughout the United States, which the advisory has now cut-down to these three contestants: 

  • Daniel Miller - Iowa City, Iowa
  • Nathan Pierce - Cape Girardeau, Missouri
  • Greg Mueller - Lusten Mountain, Minnesota

Each applicant provided information about themselves, examples of their completed projects, and a statement explaining their interest in the project.

A $750 stipend, provided by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, was paid to each artist who worked on their proposals since May 2021. 

Each candidate's work contains inspiration in Muscatine's relationship to the Mississippi River.

Old Man River by Daniel Miller 

Credit: Muscatine Art Center

Zenith by Nathan Pierce

Credit: Muscatine Art Center

Fire Island by Greg Mueller

Credit: Muscatine Art Center

In-person voting will be available at the following locations from December 1 through January 10, 2022:

  • Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center
  • Muscatine Art Center
  • Sunrise Galleries

Community feedback through online surveys and more information on each artist and their submissions can be found here.

