Drivers react as new I-74 bridge to fully open

The public can walk across the new I-74 bridge after an opening ceremony on Wednesday.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities will experience history on Wednesday, Dec.1 when the public can walk across the new I-74 bridge.

"Looking forward to it, it's definitely going to help with the flow of traffic. The on-ramps and off-ramps opening up will help things move a lot smoother as well," said driver Noah Somner.

An opening ceremony will take place from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 1.

Days after, the bridge will open to drivers. The bridge will allow more than 100,000 vehicles every day.

"It's nice when there isn't any blockages or anything stopping traffic, making only one lane because then it's kind of hard to get across," said driver Anthony Sanders.

The project costs nearly $1 billion and is two and a half times bigger than the old bridge.