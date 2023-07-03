Moline, Rockridge school districts letting students out to support basketball teams at State

As the Maroons and the Rockets prepare to battle it out for State titles, their school districts are giving students a break from class to support their classmates.

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Cities Area students eager to support their basketball teams at the Illinois state basketball tournament are getting some time off this Thursday and Friday to root for their classmates.

Both the Moline-Coal Valley School District and the Rockridge School District, whose high school basketball teams have made it to the State semifinals, announced they'll be dismissing students from class so they can watch the teams play.

Moline students will have a half day on Friday, March 10 — the early dismissals are at 10:55 a.m. for elementary, 11:05 a.m. for middle, and 11:10 a.m. for high. The Maroons play their semifinal match vs. Downers Grove at 4:15 p.m. in Champaign.

Rockridge students, on the other hand, will get the full day off on Thursday, March 9. The Rockets play their semifinal match vs. Bloomington Central Catholic at 4:15 p.m.

Scales Mound High School is also sending its basketball team to the State tournament but hasn't yet announced if its students will get the day off. The Hornets will play their semifinal match vs. Tuscola at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Information on how to watch the games on TV or streaming, as well as stadium ticket availability and ordering can be found on the IHSA website.

Each school has a promo code usable when buying StateFarm Center tickets that designates that ticket for each team's specific fan section, which they're sharing on their official sites and social media pages.

