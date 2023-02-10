Mercer County currently has no ambulance service under contract for 2024, could have to rely on residents to provide care

The Ambulance Committee's contract with Genesis Ambulance expires Dec. 31, but they haven't received a single bid for 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. — The Fire Protection Districts of Aledo, Greene, Joy, Seaton and the City of Keithsburg will be without an ambulance service if a new bid isn't placed by Dec. 31. It's a challenge Mercer County has never faced before.

The Mercer County Ambulance Committee currently has a contract with Genesis Ambulance for emergency ambulance services to the above Fire Protection Districts and the City of Keithsburg. That contract expires at the end of the year.

"We're really challenged now to try to find a service within 90 days before this service expires on December 31," Ambulance Committee spokesperson Michael Sponsler said.

The Ambulance Committee issued a request for bids in August in anticipation of the Genesis contract expiring, but it hasn't received a single bid.

As the contract expiration approaches, the Ambulance Committee will hold community meetings with each Fire District and the City of Keithsburg. Committee members will share the need to get involved as first responders or EMTs.

"We're getting more people from the community aware of our situation," Sponsler said. "Bringing them on board to help us put all of our thinking together and do everything we can to find this service."

If the community can support an ambulance service, the pressure to find a new contract would be lessened — and all residents would benefit from more first responders and EMTs.

The Ambulance Committee held a meeting last Thursday, Sept. 28, to brief officials and agree to work together to resolve the issue before the Dec. 31 deadline.

In attendance were State Sen. Neil Anderson, State Rep. Dan Swanson, Mercer County Board Members Steve Moreland and Chris DeFrieve, Sheriff Terril, Aledo Mayor Hagloch, City Administrator Chausse, City Clerk Dale and Aledo Police Chief Fisk. Phyllis Bewley represented the 911 Board, and Mayor Chris DeFrieze represented the City of New Boston and the New Boston Fire Department Ambulance Service.

The New Boston Ambulance Coordinator will hold a first responders class in early 2024. Dates will be announced in the near future.

Sponsler says they will keep the public informed as new developments occur.