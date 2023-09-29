x
Police searching for suspect after Rock Falls home invasion

Candie L. Hodge was arrested, but Christopher R. Standard's whereabouts are unknown.
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — One person is in custody and police are searching for another suspect after a home invasion in Rock Falls.

According to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 1600 Block of Riverdale Road after receiving reports of a disturbance. Once officers arrived, they discovered that a home invasion had left the home's residence with injuries.

After an investigation, 38-year-old Candie Hodge was arrested. She was charged with home invasion, aggravated battery and mob action.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for 37-year-old Christopher Standard, who is charged with home invasion. Standard is currently not in custody. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Division of Criminal Investigation.

