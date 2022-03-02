'We need all perspectives' l Local judge reacts as SCOTUS nomination looms

Rock Island County Judge Norma Kauzlarich says she is watching closely the nomination of a new Supreme Court justice that is expected by the end of this month.

Rock Island County Judge Norma Kauzlarich said she sees a reflection of herself in the pick.

"The first thing I thought in my head was, yes," Kauzlarich said.

President Joe Biden said he will choose the first Black woman as his nominee following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.

"I think that as persons of color, females of color, we have a different perspective that we bring," Kauzlarich said.

Rock Island County Judge Norma Kauzlarich says she's a prime example of the importance of this nomination. Judge Kauzlarich was the first Latina judge in Rock Island County and second person of color.

"For me, that nomination is about bringing integrity back to the court system," Kauzlarich said.

Kauzlarich hopes the selection brings a better outlook on the judicial process.

"We need perspectives of all kind," Kauzlarich said.

Kauzlarich has sat on the bench for seven years. She said more minority voices need to be heard in the judicial system.

"Put us on the road to restoring the decorum and dignity of the the judicial process," Kauzlarich said.

Judge Kauzlarich says this nomination could go a long way in the courtroom. She said there has been a loss of respect for a court system that has been under fire over the past few years.

"I think that's because people don't see themselves on any of the benches," Kauzlarich said.

Since the Supreme Court's founding, there have only been four women out of 115 justices in the last 40 years.