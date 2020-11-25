$5,000 relief checks on the way to 60 business owners challenged by the pandemic

The aid is for bars and restaurants that follow tier three mitigation efforts in Moline.

MOLINE, Illinois — The city of Moline is sending out $5,000 checks to 60 business owners to help them in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's part of an executive order from Mayor Stephanie Acri to provide relief aid to businesses as they follow tier three mitigation efforts in Illinois.

"We want to help them weather this winter," Third Ward Alderman Mike Wendt says. "I think it's a good way to incentivize them to do it the correct way."

Half of the checks were mailed out this past Monday, and the other half went out today, November 25, 2020. Business owners requested the relief aid through statements sent to the city.

"We want to make sure (small, locally owned businesses) are around for the long haul," Alderman Wendt says. "You read through these statements and you just want to help them."

Lagomarcino's Co-Owner Beth Lagomarcino says her team reached out to the city for help, and the aid will help them pay their employees and their bills.

"We wrote a letter to say how the pandemic has impacted our business, and the cost that we incurred to keep in business," Lagomarcino says. "We purchased outdoor tables, chairs and umbrellas. We did plexiglass all throughout inside and everything."

Alderman Wendt says the city is considering making room in the budget to provide more aid to businesses.