The union's last negotiations with the school district were on Aug. 10. Teachers hope to reach an agreement at the next meeting on Aug. 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

KEWANEE, Ill. — Kewanee teachers are now working without a new contract, and for the third time, staff were on the streets picketing.

Negotiations continue between the Kewanee Community Unit School District 228 Board of Education and the Kewanee Education Association (KEA), the union representing teachers and supporting staff. Talks began on April 28, with the previous one being on Aug. 10, which involved a federal mediator.

Ahead of the district's Aug. 21 board meeting, teachers held another informational picket outside Kewanee High School. Staff waved signs and chanted, with some drivers honking in support as they passed by.

Teachers are looking for better pay, saying that their wages are not competitive when compared to other school districts in the state. The union referenced info from the Illinois Report Card, which compiles data on school districts and is maintained by the Illinois State Board of Education, pointing out that teacher wages in the Kewanee school district are $20,000 below the state average. They added that administrator wages have increased above the state average.

"We are losing good teachers to other districts," fourth-grade teacher Jennifer Vickrey said on behalf of the union. "In fact, we had a couple this summer leave our district and go to another local district where they are making more money."

A statement from the school district also addressed pay concerns:

"For the past two contracts, both sides agreed upon a different model of teacher salary increases which enabled the Board to competitively raise the starting teacher salary from $32,675 in 2016-17 to $40,515 in 2022-23. This model is similar to other districts in our area. The Board must also comply with Public Act 101-0443 which requires the state minimum teacher salary to increase by an inflationary rate (All Urban Consumer Price Index) set each year by the State legislators. This model has also allowed the Board to end the previous school year with a salary already above the State 2023-24 minimum of $40,000."

"We do not want to strike," Vickrey said. "We want to be in the classroom with our students. Our students are our priority. However, we are willing to do whatever it takes to get a fair contract."

The next negotiation meeting is scheduled for Aug. 28.