Rock Island-Milan School Board to vote on third interim superintendent

The board will vote on Tuesday, Aug. 22 to hire their third interim superintendent since parting ways with Dr. Reginald Lawrence in April.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island-Milan School Board is set to hire another familiar face to fill in as the district superintendent for the second semester of the 2023-24 school year.

The board is recommending the hiring of Lanty McGuire, a former Moline-Coal Valley superintendent, to act as interim superintendent starting Jan. 1, 2024.

McGuire interviewed with the board on Aug. 8. If approved at the board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, McGuire will start Jan. 1 and will serve until June 30, 2024, or until a full-time superintendent is selected and starts.

Quad Cities residents may be familiar with McGuire, as he served as superintendent for Moline, previously working as the district’s assistant superintendent for human resources and assistant superintendent of special education. He also taught special education at Moline-Coal Valley and taught at RIMSD.

The Rock Island-Milan School District is actively searching for a new permanent superintendent, after parting ways with Dr. Reginald Lawrence back in April 2023.

The board reached a "mutual agreement" with Lawrence on his resignation and paid him $350,000 for the breach of contract.

Initially, another former Moline-Coal Valley superintendent, Dr. Cal Lee, was hired to serve the RIMSD over the summer from May 22 to June 30.

Alan Boucher, who served as the superintendent for the Sherrard Community Unit School District from 2015 to 2022, is currently leading Rock Island-Milan for the first semester.

The board will vote on Tuesday to approve McGuire's hiring at the rate of $900 per day.