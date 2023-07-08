Iowa Wesleyan University items up for auction after closure

Everything from pianos to kitchen whisks are up for grabs this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

MT PLEASANT, Iowa — Iowa Wesleyan University closed in May of 2023 after serving the community for 181 years. Now items and history from inside the school are up for grabs through auction.

Overall, Iowa Wesleyan said the decision to close in May was based on increased operating costs due to inflation, changing enrollment trends, a "significant drop" in philanthropic giving and the "rejection of a proposal for federal Covid funding by Governor Reynolds."

Backes Auctioneers is hosting a series of auctions of the school's items.

The auction company is breaking up items by theme over the course of 5 days.

Day 1: Day 1 of 5 features the entire contents of the Holland Student Union and the offsite wrestling facility. Day one will begin closing Monday, August 14th. "The Union features: complete food service facility, full weight room and equipment, sports therapy facilities and equipment, office equipment, wrestling mats, electric lift and so much more" the auction site claims.

Day 2: Day 2 of 5 will focus on the central campus buildings as well as the libraries. There will be pianos up for grabs of various brands. There will also be cellos, violins, brass instruments, guitars, and more from the music department. In the library there are desks, chairs, books and shelving. Day 2 will begin closing on Wednesday, August 16th.

Day 3: Day 3 of 5 will feature the science building including physics and chemistry departments as well as geology, astrology and anatomy. There will be desks, chairs and around 80 microscopes. The auction company also says there is lab test equipment, and so much more. Day 3 will begin closing Monday, August 21st.



Day 4: Day 4 of 5 will feature items from the shop, including tools, vehicles ( a school bus and two vans) and more. The auction company says they will also be auctioning off old gym, baseball, and football lockers as well as items from the 2005 dormitory. There will also be pitching machines, indoor turf and track and field pits available. This auction will begin closing Wednesday, August 23rd.

Day 5: Day 5 of 5 will include furniture and items from Hershey Hall. There will also be art supplies like kilns, and pottery related items. Since this will be the final day of of items, there will be items that may not have sold from the previous 4 auctions available.