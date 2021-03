LULAC files lawsuit challenging new early voting law

The lawsuit claims it creates an undue burden on the fundamental right to vote citing numerous violations of voters’ constitutional rights.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An organization representing Iowa's Hispanic population has filed a lawsuit to challenge a new Iowa voting measure passed with only Republican votes a day after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed it into law.

The League of United Latin American Citizens is represented by Washington-based voting rights lawyer Marc Elias in the lawsuit filed in state court in Des Moines.

The law shortens the time for voters to cast mail ballots, reduces days voters can request a ballot and shortens the time polls are open on Election Day.