Iowa contractor fined $40K for Washington High asbestos removal

The settlement concludes a 2019 lawsuit over improper asbestos removal from Washington High School during renovations.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids contractor will pay $40,000 as part of a settlement in a lawsuit brought over improper asbestos removal from Washington High School during renovations in 2014 and 2015.

Officials have said an anonymous tip about asbestos-filled debris lying in the school hallways during the renovation led to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources investigation that found asbestos fibers in air samples at the school.