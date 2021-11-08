Genesis: Employees won't be fired for missing Monday vaccine deadline, but other measures will be taken

By 4 p.m. Monday, all employees must be fully vaccinated, have a Genesis-approved declination or submit a COVID-19 waiver statement.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System employees will have until Monday evening, Nov. 15 to meet their employer's vaccination requirements.

By 4 p.m. Monday, employees must be either fully vaccinated, have a Genesis-approved religious or medical declination or submit a COVID-19 waiver statement.

The deadline was pushed back an extra week from its original date, Nov. 8. Senior Communications Specialist Craig Cooper said the decision to extend the deadline came in response to a new Iowa law. The law allows Iowans to submit a COVID-19 vaccine waiver statement without having to provide documentation by a doctor or religious leader.

As of Nov. 8, Genesis reported 92% of its employees were vaccinated or had an approved exemption.