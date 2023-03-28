New Bill in Illinois aims to change ID process, add more protections for immigrant drivers

“As with all drivers, immigrants who drive in Illinois must prove they are safe, capable motorists in order to earn the standard driver’s license.”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois House Bill 3882 aims to change the driver's license process for immigrant drivers.

“This legislation will make our roads safer and protects immigrants who are legally able to drive,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said. “As with all drivers, immigrants who drive in Illinois must prove they are safe, capable motorists in order to earn the standard driver’s license.”

The bill calls to replace the current Temporary Visitor Driver's Licenses (TVDLs) with a 4-year standard driver's license. Currently the words "not valid for identification" appears on TVDLs. Under this bill, that wording would be removed and would be replaced with "Federal Limits Apply."

According to a press release from the Illinois Secretary of State's Office, Giannoulias noted that under the current system, TVDLs often signal that those drivers are likely undocumented and that they could not be used for identification purposes.

HB 3882 passed the House along party lines 67-35 and is now in the Senate for consideration. Officials say that if the bill becomes law, Illinois would be joining other states with a similar process like California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Colorado.

The bill also provides additional protections for immigrants, and according to the Secretary of State's Office, would prohibit the use of data for immigration enforcement purposes unless immigration agents provide a court-issued warrant, order, or subpoena.

The Secretary of State's Office said "undocumented immigrants must pass a driving test and prove they have auto insurance before they can get a TVDL". In addition, they must provide a passport or consular card to prove their name and date of birth, and documents proving they’ve lived in Illinois for at least a year.

The Secretary of State's Office says TVDL drivers would not be eligible for REAL ID and cannot be added to voting rolls.