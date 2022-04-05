How a Davenport man helped save a family during WWII

Jeno Burta spoke at Moline Public Library, recalling how he helped hide a Jewish couple and their children in his family's barn during WWII.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Jeno Burta recalled seeing Nazis marching a group of Jewish prisoners through the streets of his Hungarian town during WWII while he was just 7-years-old. His family helped hide a Jewish couple and their children hide in their barn.

Burta spoke to Quad City natives on Wednesday at the Moline Public Library as part of Jewish commemorations in the past week, honoring the lives lost during the Holocaust.

"I saw it, I was there," Burta said. "Those people were made fun of and then beaten to death, starved to death, and gas them to death. The only reason they did it is because they were born Jew."