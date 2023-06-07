Here we come: WQAD bringing newscasts to DeWitt next week

We're bringing several of our newscasts to DeWitt on Wednesday, June 14. Here's what you should know.

DEWITT, Iowa — WQAD News 8 is coming to DeWitt!

It's not something TV stations do often, but we're more than ready to bring our crews to town this month when we host our newscasts from the eastern Iowa town.

WQAD News 8 will be in town on Wednesday June 14 for the following newscasts:

Good Morning Quad Cities at 11 a.m.

News 8 @ 5 p.m.

News 8 @ 6 p.m.

News 8 @ 6:30 p.m.

Our news team will be live from the DeWitt Community Library for every show while StormTrack8 will be at Smilee's and Cups and Cones. You'll also find our sports crew at Murphy's Pub. Otherwise, we'll be around town all day!

We'll have news of the day as well as DeWitt-specific stories, such as the town's agricultural technology industries and the history of a local opera house.

Have a story idea for us? Send a tip to news@wqad.com or text your tip to 309-304-0888.

How to watch

We'll be live on Channel 8 for each newscast listed above.

Viewers can also download our News8+ app on Fire TV and Roku to livestream the shows. Click/tap here for downloading information.