This was the first Memorial Day without Joe Terronez.

SILVIS, Illinois — A former Silvis mayor was recognized at Hero Street Park Monday, May 31.

Joe Terronez served as alderman of the ward for 26 years and mayor for four years. He also fought to have Second Street paved decades ago and to build a permanent memorial to eight men. They were from the neighborhood and all lost their lives serving in World War II.

"He fought that fight each and every day for each and every one of us," says Brian Munos. "He didn't serve (in the armed forces). He wanted to ensure that those who did were honored each and every day because it was his belief that if you're able to fight and die for your country, that you better be represented."

Terronez's son Darryl says his father dedicated his life to memorializing those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"I think my dad always wanted to keep that story alive," he says. "Their accomplishments and what they went through."

And on Memorial Day, the city dedicated a new blue bench to Terronez.

"He just saw just so much pride in that in the community, pride in his family pride and pride in the accomplishments in the Mexican-American community," Darryl says.

Munos says the bench is sturdy and steadfast, just like Terronez. Terronez's siblings, children and extended family were at the park for the dedication. There were also family members of those the park was originally designed for.

Terronez died on January 2, 2021. This is the first year without him for Memorial Day services.

But his son says if he were here, "he would just walk in, he had the signature smile. So he would just look at the crowd and say this is wonderful.

"(The bench is) something that would make my dad smile. But walking home, he would probably look at me and say, 'It's not about me. It's about the boys. It's about the hero street families.'"

Monday's Memorial Day ceremony saw speakers from the Rock Island Arsenal, a presentation of colors, taps and a 21-gun salute.

"You're recognizing those warriors, past and present day, who have made the sacrifice to defend America and our ideals," says Deputy Commander Rod Faulk, First Army. "Setting aside a small space in remembrance to men and women who have made that sacrifice, it's appropriate, and it's always appropriate to reflect on the meaning of those sacrifices."