THIS WEEK: Veterans facing a tough season of COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Veterans Administration will offer more COVID-19 vaccination clinics in an effort to get more doses of the vaccine into the arms of military men and women.

The Quad city Veterans Administration Clinic will offer daily vaccination clinics from 10 a.m. until noon starting Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

"We've had a great response from the veterans, they've been very grateful and eager to get their vaccines," said Quad City VA clinic manager Cindy McGee during an appearance on "News 8 THIS WEEK with Jim Mertens."

McGee says the government is allowing veteran's spouses and caregivers the opportunity to get vaccinated as well.

"Anyone that is connected with a veteran can now get the vaccine through the VA so all they have to do is complete some paperwork and schedule their appointment."

McGee admits there is vaccine hesitancy among some servicemen and women just as there are those in the general public who are also wary of the shots.

"So we still provide the education and our communications for our veterans that don't believe or are hesitant to get the vaccines."

The Veterans Administration says 12,060 veterans have died at VA facilities from COVID-19 illnesses.

And the virus has left a mental toll as well.

"This pandemic has created a sort of perfect storm for increased mental health symptoms particularly for people who are already struggling with mental health," explained Caitlin Harbecke, the Quad City Veterans Administration's Suicide Prevention Outreach & Education Specialist.

The Veterans administration has a CRISIS HELPLINE you can use by clicking HERE or by calling (800) 273-8255.

A Wounded Warrior Project survey found that more than half of wounded Iraq and Afghanistan veterans said that their mental health has worsened since the start of the pandemic.

"So in an event like a pandemic, it's possible that some of the stressors will echo some of the experiences they've already had through those past traumas and then bring back those automatic responses, said Harbecke."