United Way Quad Cities announce grants for local non-profit organizations

$2.8 million of grants will be awarded to 51 Quad City non-profit organizations

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Wednesday, United Way Quad Cities announced the distribution of $2.8 million in grants to 51 Quad City nonprofit organizations.

Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities, says this will help make an impact to many communities in the area.

"This milestone exemplifies the power of collective action and reinforces our commitment to building a stronger, more vibrant community for all," Gellerman said. "Some of these programs include education, ensuring access to quality childhood care, improving literacy and supporting programs that equips our youth with the skills they need to succeed today and in the future."

One of those recipients of the award is STEAM On Wheels, a hands-on project that aims to teach kids about science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Samuel McCullum, founder of STEAM On Wheels, says this is a vision he's worked on for nearly five years.

"I want to show and paint the picture to the next generation, there's a lot of things out there besides entertainment," McCullum said. "Transportation is one of the reasons children are not able to attend programs, so we provide transportation to come to these communities and give them that resource."

McCullum says they travel around the Quad Cities, Clinton and go as far as Fort Madison and Chicago to give children a chance to explore potential career paths.

The organization was awarded $25,000 and McCullum says the money will be spent on supplies for their 3D printers, more LEGO sets and much more.

"We can't do this on our own, we are grateful to be able to work with United Way and we will continue to make an impact to kids around the community.

