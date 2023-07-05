Quad Cities Community Foundation holding donation drive for upcoming school year

Over $160,000 in donations have been distributed over 17 years of operation.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from the First Day Project's 2022 school supply drive.

For some families in the area, finding enough resources to get their children ready for school can be a challenge. This need to help underprivileged students is what's driven the Quad Cities Community Foundation to give back.

"The need has just grown and grown and grown. We can't fix everything, but the First Day Project makes an immediate, tangible difference for these students by helping them feel prepared to learn," said John Border, community education specialist at Davenport Community Schools.

Since 2006, the Quad Cities Community Foundation has held donation drives for families living in Scott and Rock Island counties. The organization made it a year-round mission to collect school supplies for children in need.

"Monetary donations give schools a tremendous amount of flexibility to meet specific needs for our students," Border said. "These gifts fill in a lot of gaps."

Whether donating school supplies or making a monetary donation, there are many supporting nonprofits, like the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley and Bethany for Children and Families, that are actively working together to support children seeking education.

Those who wish to donate can do so by clicking/tapping here.