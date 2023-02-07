Davenport bar owner appealing to Iowa Alcohol and Beverages Division to get liquor license back

Davenport City Council denied the business liquor license renewal after a shooting near the bar left one person dead.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gilly's Corner Tap is appealing to the Iowa Alcohol and Beverages Division after Davenport denied renewing the business's liquor license. The City of Davenport is holding the bar responsible for a shooting that happened on Jan. 5 that left one person dead.

"It's been extremely frustrating, very stressful," said Gilly's Corner Tap's owner Alicia Goossens. "A lot of people thought that we were closed or they thought that we couldn't sell beer or alcohol. So business has been down."

Davenport's 3rd Ward Alderwoman Marion Meginnis was one of the five that voted against renewing Gilly's liquor license. She claims to have talked to the owner and suggested changes for the bar.

However, the bar continued to have issues such as noise complaints.

"One thing that is not a successful way to operate is if there's an issue that starts in your place, and then push it out the door and have it spill onto the street," Meginnis explained. "You cannot claim to not be responsible for the incident. It started with you, so you're responsible."

Goossens' attorney Michael Meloy said the bar is not responsible for something that happens on the public right of way.

"Simply because they came in here, doesn't mean that Gilly's is guilty of a crime and should lose its license," said Meloy.

Goossens has filed an appeal and it allows her to serve alcohol to customers while she waits for a hearing case.

"We're keeping our chin up," Goossens said. "We show up every day, open our doors and hope for the best."