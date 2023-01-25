Davenport's Tappa's Steakhouse shutting down in February

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A restaurant that's been serving Quad Citizens for over 40 years is shutting down for good in early February.
In a Facebook post published late Tuesday night, Tappa's Steakhouse, a long-standing Davenport restaurant, announced that it will be closing its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.
The steakhouse has served Quad Citizens for 41 years, and now facing the end of its life as owners Cliff and Jan Tappa get ready to retire.
The Tappa's building is now up for sale following the announcement.
