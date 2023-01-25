Davenport's Tappa's Steakhouse shutting down in February

After serving the community for 41 years, the owners announced the steakhouse will close its doors for good on Feb. 7 so they can retire.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A restaurant that's been serving Quad Citizens for over 40 years is shutting down for good in early February.

In a Facebook post published late Tuesday night, Tappa's Steakhouse, a long-standing Davenport restaurant, announced that it will be closing its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.

The steakhouse has served Quad Citizens for 41 years, and now facing the end of its life as owners Cliff and Jan Tappa get ready to retire.

The Tappa's building is now up for sale following the announcement.

