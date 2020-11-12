Galesburg PD officers now wear body cameras

GALESBURG, Ill. — As of December 2020, the Galesburg Police Department had rolled out a fleet of squad cars that streamlines the use of cameras while on duty.
The department is using a car and body-worn camera system (BWC) which incorporates both the in-car and body cameras into one program.
"Every uniformed officer assigned to patrol duties has been issued, and will wear, a body-worn camera while on duty," said a statement from the City of Galesburg.
The Galesburg Police Department has had cameras in their squad cars since the early 2000s, but didn't have body cameras, according to a report from the Galesburg Register-Mail.
The State of Illinois has laws in place for departments' use of body cameras. Some of these include enacting a 30-second recording prior to the use of a body camera, the capability of recording for at least 10 hours, and more.
"It is important to realize that this new system is a useful tool, but it is not a silver bullet," said Chief of Police Russell Idle. "Sometimes the footage obtained is unclear, or relevant facts occur off-camera. It is important for the officers and the public to understand these limitations, and have reasonable expectations of this new program."
Chief Idle said the program will help in the prosecution of offenses, assist in assessment of complaints brought forward by the public, and will help take witness statements. Monthly reviews of the footage is planned for training purposes.