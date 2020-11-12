Galesburg PD officers now wear body cameras

As of December 2020, the Galesburg Police Department had rolled out a fleet of squad cars that streamlines the use of cameras while on duty.

The department is using a car and body-worn camera system (BWC) which incorporates both the in-car and body cameras into one program.

"Every uniformed officer assigned to patrol duties has been issued, and will wear, a body-worn camera while on duty," said a statement from the City of Galesburg.

The Galesburg Police Department has had cameras in their squad cars since the early 2000s, but didn't have body cameras, according to a report from the Galesburg Register-Mail.

The State of Illinois has laws in place for departments' use of body cameras. Some of these include enacting a 30-second recording prior to the use of a body camera, the capability of recording for at least 10 hours, and more.

"It is important to realize that this new system is a useful tool, but it is not a silver bullet," said Chief of Police Russell Idle. "Sometimes the footage obtained is unclear, or relevant facts occur off-camera. It is important for the officers and the public to understand these limitations, and have reasonable expectations of this new program."