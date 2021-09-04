Funeral services for Bobby Schilling

The arrangements for former U.S. Congressman Bobby Schilling have been set.

GENESEO, Ill. — Funeral arrangements have been set for former U.S. Congressman Robert "Bobby" Schilling.

A visitation, funeral mass and burial are planned on Sunday and Monday, April 11 and 12. The funeral will be available for viewing online.

On Sunday, a visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at St. Malachy's Church - located at 595 E. Ogden Avenue in Geneseo.

A funeral mass is set for 11 a.m. Monday at St. Malachy's. VanHoe Funeral Home will offer the funeral via Facebook live.

The burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Moline.

Instead of flowers, memorials can be made to Women's Choice Center in Bettendorf, Iowa or to the Pregnancy Center in Clinton, Iowa.

Schilling was born and raised in Rock Island, IL. He was a businessman who represented Illinois' 17th District from 2011 to 2013. Schilling lost his bid for a second term to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos in the Nov. 2012 general election.

Schilling bought land in LeClaire and ran to represent Iowa's 2nd District in 2019. Schilling lost the Republican primary to Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

In part, his obituary says:

"Bobby loved God and his Catholic faith. Throughout his battle with cancer, he remained grateful to God for the life he was given and made sure his children knew how good God had been to the Schilling family. It was with the grace of God that Bobby managed to overcome many difficulties in his life. Bobby ran “as if to win the race” and he “finished the fight.”