Mariannette Miller-Meeks wins a chance at U.S. House District 2

Voters in southeast Iowa chose Mariannette Miller-Meeks as the Republican candidate to represent the state's second congressional district.
Democrat Dave Loebsack is the current representative for the district, but he announced back in 2019 that he would not run for re-election. In March of 2020, Rita Hart announced her candidacy on the Democratic ticket. She ran unopposed.
Mariannette Miller-Meeks came away with 49% of the vote.
Loebsack has represented Iowa's second congressional district since January of 2007.