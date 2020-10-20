How to get a free flu shot Tuesday

St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is hosting a free flu shot clinic with Community Health Care.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — There's a free flu shot clinic happening Tuesday, Oct. 20th at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The drive-thru flu clinic is happening in the parking lot at 767 30th St, Rock Island. It goes from noon until 2 p.m.

Community Health Care is providing the shots.

There's also a flu clinic at the Rock Island County Health Department Tuesday. That runs from 9 a.m. to noon and then 1-4 p.m. Located on 25th Avenue in Rock Island, county health officials ask you call the health department once you arrive for the walk-in clinic before you come inside to get your vaccine.

The CDC says October is the time to get your flu shot. It takes two weeks for the antibodies to kick in and provide actual protection from the virus.