Clinic dates announced for flu and COVID vaccines at Rock Island County Health Department

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The Rock Island County Health Department is preparing the public for the seasonal respiratory illness season by offering walk-in flu clinics starting next week, along with COVID-19 vaccines once they are in stock.

According to a release from the health department on Sept. 13, flu clinics will be held on Tuesdays and start Sept. 19. The clinics will run through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., then 1 to 4 p.m. at the health department. The department is located at 2112 25th Ave. in Rock Island.

No appointments are needed for those 12 years old and older. Children aged 6 months to 11 years old require appointments because of the extra care those appointments require. Guardians can call 309-794-7080 for appointments.

Additional flu clinics are scheduled for other county locations, including:

Sept. 26 from 1-3 p.m., Blackhawk Township offices, 230 W. 4th St., Milan

Oct. 12 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at South Rock Island Township offices, 4330 11th St., Rock Island

Oct. 16 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Cordova Township offices, 910 3rd Ave. South, Cordova

“We’re thrilled to increase the number of walk-in flu clinics this season by starting in September,” said Janet Hill, interim administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department. “We estimate how bad a flu season might be based on how bad it was in the Southern Hemisphere. It was bad in many countries there.”

Regarding cost, the health department passes along this information:

For flu vaccines, there is no out-of-pocket expense to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted. Please bring all insurance cards with you to the clinic. Insurance coverages change frequently, so please check with your insurance carrier to make sure your flu shot is covered.

For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $66 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. For more information, call the health department at 309-794-7080.

COVID-19 vaccine

On Sept. 11, the FDA approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine for the latest strain. Previously approved vaccines are no longer effective and have been deauthorized.

With its recent approval, nationwide distribution is just getting started. The health department has a plan for when their shipment arrives.

These vaccines will be offered only by appointment. Moderna will be offered on Tuesdays and Pfizer vaccines on Fridays. Appointments for children younger than 12 will be offered on Wednesdays.

“We have ordered the updated COVID-19 vaccine, but we don't know when it will arrive,” Hill said. “We expect that supply will be limited for the first few weeks. Because of this uncertainty, we have suspended walk-in COVID clinics and will offer appointments only. We will share on our Facebook page and through traditional media when the vaccine arrives.”

Once the vaccines arrive, call the department at 309-794-7080 to make an appointment, bringing insurance cards and COVID-19 vaccination cards to the appointment. Around 35 appointments will be available each clinic day.

As for the cost of a COVID-19 vaccine, the department provided the following:

COVID vaccines no longer are being provided for free from the federal government. The health department will bill your health insurance. It is the patient’s responsibility to determine coverage with your insurance company with the health department as an authorized site. Medicare Part B and Illinois Medicaid will pay for the COVID vaccine. We expect that insurance patients will have no out-of-pocket costs, but individual policies could vary.

The health department also has enrolled in programs that will pay for both flu and COVID-19 vaccines for those who are underinsured and uninsured. Supplies are limited.