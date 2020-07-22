35th annual Festival of Trees parade and events canceled

Quad City Arts wasn't happy to scrap this year's parade and festivities, but they have a backup plan.

The Festival of Trees parade and special events were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quad City Arts canceled the 35th annual event "due to uncertainty and concern for the safety of our volunteers, staff and community as a whole regarding the COVID-19 pandemic," the nonprofit organization said in a statement.

Quad City Arts said there will instead be a fundraising event held on Nov. 21, 2020.

The Festival of Trees 2020 theme 'Believe' was chosen in January, "not knowing what the next several months had in store, but we are invested in continuing to believe in the mission of Festival of Trees as a community event and fundraiser for Quad City Arts."