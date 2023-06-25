x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Former Elizabeth Nursing Home and current Senior Independent Living Center catch fire

All residents are accounted for. The Village of Elizabeth had to conserve water in its reservoir after the fire.
Credit: Lynnell Beyer
Firefighters work to extinguish the fire at the Elizabeth, IL nursing home.

ELIZABETH, Ill. — The former Elizabeth Nursing Home and current Senior Independent Living Center in the Village of Elizabeth, IL caught fire Sunday morning. 

The village's Facebook page said all residents are accounted for and staying with friends and family or sheltering in the Elizabeth Community Building.

Staff from the village, Elizabeth Fire Department, Elizabeth Ambulance, Jo Daviess Sheriff's Office and the local Red Cross reported to the scene to put out the fire and assist residents. 

The village Facebook also asked residents to conserve water for several hours after the fire was extinguished. Elizabeth's reservoir was running low and needed time to catch up. The water tank returned to normal levels by noon the same day.

Details will be added as they are confirmed by News 8.

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

Fans react to the Quad City Air Show as it wraps up its first show since the pandemic

Before You Leave, Check This Out