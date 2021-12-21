East Moline land-use dispute ends with 180-acre sale to Rock Island Co. Forest Preserve

The East Moline City Council voted Monday to sell about 180 acres of land to the Rock Island County Forest Preserve to be transformed into a park.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — In a 5-2 vote on Monday night, Dec. 20, the East Moline City Council chose to sell about 180 acres of land near Interstate 80 and Illinois 92 to the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District to be developed into a park with the help of a million-dollar grant.

"This would be the largest forest preserve acquisition in 77 years," Forest Preserve President Kai Swanson said. "That's quite literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The park would mark the Forest preserve District's seventh park and advance conservation efforts in the area, with the potential of preserving endangered species like the Rusty Patched Bumblebee, America Bumblebee, Indiana Bat and Northern Long-eared Bat.

For years, the chunk of land has been touted as prime property for development but simultaneously sat empty.

Swanson said transforming the area into a park would provide Rock Island County with not only recreational and environmental opportunities but also economic ones.

"You're gonna ride a mountain bike around a beautiful hilly park in Rock Island County, when you're done, you're going to be hungry and you're going to be tired," Swanson said. "And you're going to need a place to eat at and a place to stay."

But not everyone on the council was on-board. Some, including Alderman Gary Almblade, thought the land would serve as a great location for housing development.

Almblade said the land was one of the few areas East Moline could expand to.

"East Moline has moved water and sewer to the I-5 route, and I have no doubts that East Moline will grow in that direction," he said.

Swanson argued, if the land was such a prime location for development, it would have happened already during its years of vacancy.

"Rather than hope for a development, which hasn't materialized in a decade and won't for a decade," Swanson said. "you might as well start doing things that are what they call the highest and best use of a property."

Alderman Larry Topper was in favor of the land being developed into a park.

"It's such a beautiful piece of property up there that had it been buildable, I think it would have happened by now," Topper said.