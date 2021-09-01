COMING SOON: Bettendorf
What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.
Unique Yoga/Pilates Studio: Near TBK Bank Sports Complex
There's a new business opening on August 3rd, 2021 in one of the strips malls that surround the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. Reform is located between R.I.A Federal Credit Union and Computer Revolutions off Forest Grove Drive, south of "The BettPlex."
Reform is from the Creators of Tapas Yoga, which already has locations in the District of Rock Island and Bettendorf near Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane.
Reform is the first studio of its kind in the Quad Cites. Not only will it feature Pilates and yoga mat classes, but group reformer classes. A reformer is a strengthening and sculpting machine invented by the founder of Pilates, Joseph Pilates.
For more information on Reform, follow them on Instagram - reformqc
Road Expansion Project: Forest Grove Drive
One of the "hot spots" for development in the Quad Cities right now is everything around the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Now, the street itself is being worked on. Phase 3 of the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project is in the design phase. This basically extends the road through the Middle Road intersection and improves that very busy intersection as well.
The work includes replacing rural roads with new concrete pavement, storm sewer, recreational trails, streetscaping, and adding in some roundabouts.
Construction is expected to start in early 2022. It's estimated to cost around $9.5 million.
To learn more, click here.
Video Aired on June 23rd, 2021:
New Pizza Place in Old Pizza Place: 53rd Avenue
The building that once held Crust Stone Oven Pizza is transforming into a new pizza place called Mio Russo Sicilian Bar and Table. It's located at 2561 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf and is another unique restaurant concept from Mike DeWitte.
He says Mio Russo is inspired by his grandparents' old recipes from when they owned a place called Russo's in Cedar Rapids back in the 1960s. This restaurant will serve both Brooklyn style (thin crust) and Detroit style (thick crust) pizza, as well as homemade Italian beef and other Italian specialties.
It's expected to open September 1, 2021.
Video Aired on June 16th, 2021:
New Coffee Shop: 53rd Avenue
Located in another part of the same building above is a new coffee shop called Coffee Apothecary. It opened at the beginning of June 2021. The menu has concoctions, healers, elixirs, remedies, and more - all puns for their coffee, tea, and energy drinks.
Coffee Apothecary is open 7 days a week until about 3pm.
Video Aired on June 16th, 2021:
Yoso is a modern Japanese steakhouse that's going to be located in downtown Bettendorf on the endcap of the new TBK Bank Headquarters, just west of Bettendorf City Hall. It's expected to open by the end of 2021.
Owner Mike DeWitte tells News 8 the restaurant will feature an open flame robata-style grill that uses Japanese white oak charcoal. He says it's a very hot burning wood that is odorless and smokeless. The grill will be displayed in the middle of the restaurant.
There will also be sushi and other great Japanese and Asian dishes on the menu, as well as a full bar with a variety of sakes that you can sip on while you're enjoying a huge patio.
Video Aired on June 9th, 2021:
