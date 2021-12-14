Davenport man found not guilty of homicide in fatal hit-and-run

The 64-year-old was not guilty of homicide after he dragged another man with his vehicle for nearly half a mile in January.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The attached video is from Jan. 20th, 2021

A Davenport man was found not guilty of homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving in the death of a man he hit with his vehicle and dragged under his car.

Mark Blackwood, 64, was not charged with homicide, but on Tuesday, December 14, a judge did find him guilty of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Investigators said Blackwood hit 60-year-old Eric Johnson, of Rock Island, on January 18. Johnson was dragged about 2,050 feet after the crash.

Davenport Police Department previously reported the victim was found lying in the street across from Genesis West. Johnson's body was found in the 2600 block of Fillmore Lane and authorities say he was initially hit in the 1900 block of Washington Street near the Taco Bell on Locust.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.