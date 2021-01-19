Man hit by a car, dragged, and killed in Davenport

Davenport Police say a man was found lying in the street across from Genesis West just after 7 p.m. Monday, January 18th, in the 2600 block of Fillmore Lane. Police say that person was hit by a car in the 1900 block of Washington Street, near the Taco Bell on Locust, about two minutes away from Genesis West. Then, they were dragged and left near the hospital. The vehicle fled the scene after striking the pedestrian.