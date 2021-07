52-year-old Sean Harvey died on Saturday, July 10 when police say he lost control of his car.

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — A Davenport man was killed in a rollover crash in rural Clinton County.

The accident happened at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 in the 2700 block of 275th Avenue in DeWitt.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Sean Harvey was driving his pickup truck around a curve when he lost control.

According to a release, the car slid into a ditch and rolled over once, landing on its roof.