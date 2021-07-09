Man killed in train collision near Kewanee Train Depot

Police said the man, described as elderly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

KEWANEE, Ill. — A man died after being hit by a train in Kewanee overnight Friday, July 9.

Police in Kewanee said the man was hit by a BNSF train in front of the Kewanee Train Depot around 4:15 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. The train had been headed westbound on the tracks, and then stopped to report the collision.

There were no other injuries in the collision, said police. The man, who was described as elderly, has not yet been identified.