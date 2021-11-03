Davenport recommended to split Heritage sale funds into major initiatives

A task force recommended that the city divert the money from the sale of the high-rise apartment building to three major public initiatives.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport has been recommended a plan for what to do with the money acquired from the sale of the Heritage apartment building.

The sale of the 12-unit affordable housing complex is estimated to generate about $6 million, and the City appointed a task force to determine where the funds should go.

The force's goal was to develop a plan to invest the money into projects aimed at improving underserved neighborhoods.

The task force determined that the money should be split among a small number of major projects, rather than spread out across a larger number.

The task force recommended three avenues for the sales funds:

$1 million to contribute to the City's commitment to funding Juvenile Assessment Center programming

$4.5 million to address vacant and abandoned property within the city.

$450,000 for loans and grants to small businesses