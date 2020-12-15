Fire breaks out at Davenport furniture store's loading dock

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport furniture store saw a fire break out in its loading dock in the afternoon of Tuesday, December 15.
The Davenport Fire Department was dispatched to Simply Amish Furniture in the 3700 block of N Harrison Street just after 1:30 p.m.
Early reports say that the fire broke out in the business's loading dock, and grew to a large size.
Pictures from the scene suggest that the crews, consisting of three fire engines, were able to get the fire under control within the span of an hour.
The incident is still ongoing.