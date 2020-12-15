Fire breaks out at Davenport furniture store's loading dock

DFP deployed three fire engines to handle a loading dock fire Tuesday afternoon.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport furniture store saw a fire break out in its loading dock in the afternoon of Tuesday, December 15.

The Davenport Fire Department was dispatched to Simply Amish Furniture in the 3700 block of N Harrison Street just after 1:30 p.m.

Early reports say that the fire broke out in the business's loading dock, and grew to a large size.

Pictures from the scene suggest that the crews, consisting of three fire engines, were able to get the fire under control within the span of an hour.