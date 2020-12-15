Watch: Healthcare workers in Peoria get Illinois' first COVID-19 vaccinations

The first COVID-19 vaccine in the state is being administered in Peoria.

PEORIA, Ill. — The first COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois were administered in Peoria at OSF St. Francis.

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations are being given to healthcare workers.

Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Dr. Ngozi Ezike were in attendance.

The vaccine was administered in the Quad Cities starting Tuesday. Genesis in Davenport administrated it to workers who work directly with COVID-19 patients.

Monday was the first day the vaccine was rolled out in the United States. The UK started vaccinating people on Tuesday, December 8.

People who get the Pfizer vaccine will need two doses, 28 days apart.

According to an FDA fact sheet, people who are 16 and older are approved to get the COVID-19 vaccine. People who have had allergic reactions to vaccines previously are not recommended to get the vaccine.