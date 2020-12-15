Watch: Healthcare workers in Peoria get Illinois' first COVID-19 vaccinations

PEORIA, Ill. — The first COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois were administered in Peoria at OSF St. Francis.
The first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations are being given to healthcare workers.
Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Dr. Ngozi Ezike were in attendance.
The vaccine was administered in the Quad Cities starting Tuesday. Genesis in Davenport administrated it to workers who work directly with COVID-19 patients.
Monday was the first day the vaccine was rolled out in the United States. The UK started vaccinating people on Tuesday, December 8.
RELATED: Watch: This New York nurse is among the first health workers in the US to start getting COVID-19 vaccine
People who get the Pfizer vaccine will need two doses, 28 days apart.
According to an FDA fact sheet, people who are 16 and older are approved to get the COVID-19 vaccine. People who have had allergic reactions to vaccines previously are not recommended to get the vaccine.
The Center for Disease Control and and Prevention have issued guidance on who will be the first people to get the vaccine, which has been split up into phases. Phase 1a recommends healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents get vaccinated; this adds up to about 24 million people. Phase 1b recommends essential workers be vaccinated. Phase 1c recommends adults with high-risk medical conditions get vaccinated.