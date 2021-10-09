Crime Stoppers 5k is back for a second year

The run helps raise money for a school safety app, "P3 Campus."

MOLINE, Ill. — Around 230 people took part in the second Crime Stoppers 5k on Saturday evening in Moline.

All the money raised from the event goes toward a school safety app used by schools in both Scott and Rock Island counties, called P3 Campus. It's an app designed for students and parents to anonymously report issues at school, such as violence, bullying and drugs.

"I think there's a lot of apprehension within schools for students and parents to report violence and problems out of fear of retaliation," said Jon Leach, a detective with Crime Stoppers Quad Cities. "This gives families a way to help keep their children safe without sticking their neck out too far."

Leach explained that all the information goes to the school administration and liaison officers, so it stays within the school.

It's also free to use.

After the 5k, one mile and quarter mile runs, runners were able to enjoy food vendors and live music.