Cory Gregory back in court in resentencing appeal for murder of Adrianne Reynolds

Cory Gregory was back in Rock Island County court Thursday morning, April 22 in his appeal to have his sentence reduced.
He was convicted in the murder of 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds back in 2006. He previously admitted to helping co-defendant Sarah Kolb with the murder.
He was 17 years old at the time, and a recent Illinois Supreme Court ruling means Gregory has a chance to have his sentence reduced as he was a juvenile when given a "de facto" life sentence of 45 years.
His defense is currently seeking an expert to testify on brain development in young adults to argue their case for a reduced sentence.
Gregory is due back in court on June 3, 2021. From there, a sentencing hearing could be scheduled.