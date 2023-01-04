Some Colona residents without their AT&T phone lines told the outage could last a month

Colona Police are asking affected residents to stop by the department or borrow a phone to call in and report their outage.

COLONA, Illinois — Some Colona, Ill. residents are experiencing a prolonged outage of their AT&T telephone landlines, according to the Colona Police Department.

A representative from the department reports that several residents have stopped at the police department, concerned that their phone lines have not been working for several days now. In these cases, the land line is their only form of telephone communication.

After the department reached out to AT&T on behalf of those residents, they were told that the forecasted date of restoration was February 2.

The Colona Police Department is asking affected residents to borrow a neighbor's or friend's phone to report their outage, or stop in the department at 215 1st St.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 ****** Major Phone Outage****** It has been brought to our attention that many AT&T phone customers in... Posted by Colona Police Department on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The department hopes to compile a list of affected residents to see if the outage is contained to a certain area, and to be able to perform welfare checks if needed. They are working with the Henry County Office of Emergency Management to explore other emergency response options.

News 8 has reached out to AT&T via email and phone and expects a response shortly.