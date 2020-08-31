City officials explore ways to combat gun violence in the District of Rock Island

One man was killed and five others were injured in a late-night shooting over the weekend.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — After an arrest was made in connection to a deadly shooting in the District of Rock Island over the weekend, city officials are discussing how to combat gun violence in the city.

Fifth Ward Alderman Dylan Parker says he found out about the shooting the next morning. Though there's been discussion about closing bars earlier, changing last call from 3:00 A.M. to 2:00 A.M., he thinks there more to do.

"A lot of the problems we're seeing is people loitering outside, in dark parking lots and alleys," Alderman Parker says. "There's plenty of creative solutions to improve the environment so as these things don't happen, other than (deciding to) just simply close down businesses."

He says businesses in the District are asking for the area to be lit up better.

"They want food trucks and street lights, and they want string lights in the alley," Alderman Parker says.

He adds that more investment in Downtown Rock Island, for city infrastructure, businesses and community programming can help make the community stronger again.

Rock Island Resident David Rotz says he thinks more lights would be helpful. He lives and works in the community, at Theo's Java Club and Hickey Brothers Cigar Store and Hookah Lounge.

He was going home from a shift at the lounge when he walked through the crowds just before things took a violent turn.

"There was an energy -- just a rowdy vibe almost," Rotz says. "But nothing (was) aggressive then."

He just walked into his apartment when he heard several gunshots ring out.

"I could just hear the screaming and yelling and sirens going off," he says.

Rotz agrees with Alderman Parker on improving the area to keep it safer.

"It's a great community, and you have a lot of creatives here," Rotz says. "I could get into how it used to be a few years ago, but there is still potential down here."

Alderman Parker says the city is also working on different policing strategies, like the use of uniformed and undercover officers, on weekend nights to combat the violence. He says that the city should invest in the District before taking hours away from businesses.

"We must remain mindful of that youthful population that do want to go out at 1 o'clock in the morning, and very few people cause problems," he says. "We need to keep on our eye on the ball and continue to grow and add more things to downtown."