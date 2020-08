Several shots were fired in the District of Rock Island near 18th Street and 2nd Avenue in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 29.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Several shots were fired in the District of Rock Island near 18th Street and 2nd Avenue in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 29.

Shots rung out around 2 a.m. near 18th Street and 2nd Avenue.

An incident report from the Rock Island Police Department confirmed the shooting was deadly and multiple people were shot.