CASI in Davenport celebrates 50 years of serving Quad Cities elders

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Center for Active Seniors, Inc., or CASI, is celebrating 50 years of service in the Quad Cities.

Founded in 1973, the organization estimated it's helped over 250,000 families.

Members do not live at CASI but can come any weekday to socialize and enjoy games and activities. The facility is styled like a small indoor village with a gift shop, library, fitness center and more amenities available.

"Our entire mission is focused on keeping people social, active and healthy so that they can age well and to the best of their ability," CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp said. "Prior to COVID, we had close to 8,000 activities every year that was geared towards increasing socialization, enhancing health and wellness, increasing education and providing supportive services."

Several members spoke with News 8's Jonathan Fong, who said the center gives them new family and friends.

"My husband was not a very outgoing person and this was a godsend for him," member Karleen Noteboom said while holding back tears. "It gave him something to do until he passed away two years ago, but it was wonderful. He met new people and came out of his shell."

Laura Kopp added that CASI's service continues at an important time as the older adult population in Scott County continues to grow.

"What we know is that there has been a 38% growth in the 65 and older population over the last 10 years," Kopp said.

CASI also offers Jane's Place, the only adult day service in the area certified for those with dementia, Alzheimer's and other disabilities.

Steve Beutel's mother was regularly at Jane's Place for about a year.

"I didn't just want her to go to a nursing home - I wanted her to be in a safe place where she got the one-on-one care, which she received here at Jane's place," Beutel said. "She received so much quality care that, I think it helped her to stay around longer, you know, it was so good. She got to interact with other people and it's just been the best place - Jane's place."

Applications for CASI are available online or at the organization's location.

They can be mailed to their location at 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport Iowa 52806, or you can visit their front desk Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.